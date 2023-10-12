Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Астрономҳо бо истифода аз XMM-Newton ва LOFAR Galaxy Cluster G113-ро меомӯзанд

ByГабриэл Бота

Oct 12, 2023
Астрономҳо бо истифода аз XMM-Newton ва LOFAR Galaxy Cluster G113-ро меомӯзанд

A team of European astronomers has used the XMM-Newton satellite and the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) to investigate a galaxy cluster known as PSZ2G113.91-37.01, or G113 for short. The results of this study, published on arXiv, provide new insights into the properties and nature of this cluster.

Galaxy clusters are massive structures that consist of thousands of galaxies that are bound together by gravity. They are formed through the accumulation of mass and the merging of smaller sub-structures. Due to their size and composition, they provide excellent opportunities for studying galaxy evolution and cosmology.

G113 was discovered in 1999 and is located at a redshift of 0.371. It has a mass of approximately 758 trillion solar masses and a radius of about 4 million light years. The cluster is known to have a radio halo and two radio relics. However, it has not been observed by any major X-ray satellite.

A team of astronomers led by Maria Giulia Campitiello from the University of Bologna in Italy aimed to change this. They used XMM-Newton to observe G113 as part of the Cluster HEritage project with XMM-Newton: Mass Assembly and Thermodynamics at the Endpoint of structure formation (CHEX-MATE). Their study was complemented by images from the LOFAR Two-meter Sky Survey-Data release 2 (LoTSS-DR2).

The observations revealed that G113 is undergoing a merger along its north-south axis. The presence of a radio halo and two radio relics was confirmed, with the relics perpendicular to the merger axis—one located in the northern region and one in the southern region.

The X-ray data analysis showed a surface brightness discontinuity in the northern region, which was classified as a cold front. The temperature map also revealed the presence of another cold region in the southern part of the cluster.

The study found that the radio halo region has a mean spectral index value of approximately -1.15, with a standard deviation of 0.23. The spectral profile in the northern front of the northern relic appeared flattened, potentially indicating particles accelerated by an outward-moving shock.

Additionally, a point-to-point analysis of the X-ray and radio emissions in the halo and relic regions revealed a strong correlation for the halo and an anti-correlation for the relic, consistent with previous studies.

In conclusion, the authors of the study suggest that further observations are needed to understand the physical processes that contribute to these correlations and anti-correlations.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- arXiv (DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2310.03645)
- Phys.org (https://phys.org/news/2023-10-european-astronomers-explore-galaxy-cluster.html)

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Гирифтани Офтоб «Ангушти оташ» Америкаро равшан мекунад

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

NASA дар намунаи астероид об ва карбон кашф кард

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Гирифтани офтоб дар фарҳангҳои бумӣ: эҳтироми анъана ва таълимоти фарҳангӣ

Oct 14, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Гирифтани Офтоб «Ангушти оташ» Америкаро равшан мекунад

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

NASA дар намунаи астероид об ва карбон кашф кард

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Гирифтани офтоб дар фарҳангҳои бумӣ: эҳтироми анъана ва таълимоти фарҳангӣ

Oct 14, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Кайҳоннаварди NASA Фрэнк Рубио пас аз парвози яксолаи кайҳонӣ ба ҳаёт баргашт.

Oct 14, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии