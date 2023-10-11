Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Unexpected Genetic Variation Found in Protist Species

ByГабриэл Бота

Oct 11, 2023
Unexpected Genetic Variation Found in Protist Species

Researchers have made a surprising genetic discovery in a new protist species, challenging established understanding of DNA-to-protein translation. The genome of a protist, Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344, revealed a unique divergence in the DNA code signaling the end of a gene, highlighting the need for further research in this diverse group of organisms.

Dr. Jamie McGowan, a postdoctoral scientist at the Earlham Institute, led the analysis of the protist’s genome sequence. The research aimed to test a DNA sequencing pipeline for working with very small amounts of DNA, such as those found in a single cell. The team of scientists at the Earlham Institute and the University of Oxford discovered the unusual genetic variation while studying the protist isolated from a freshwater pond at Oxford University Parks.

Protists are a diverse group of eukaryotic organisms that are not classified as animals, plants, or fungi. They range from microscopic, single-celled organisms like amoebas and algae to larger multicellular protists such as kelp and slime molds. Ciliates, like the protist Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344, are swimming protists commonly found in water.

What makes this discovery remarkable is that variations in the genetic code, especially the stop codons that signal the end of a gene, are exceedingly rare. In most cases, the codons TAA and TAG, which are stop codons, have the same translation. However, in Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344, these codons have unique translations, challenging the established understanding of DNA-to-protein translation.

Understanding the genetic variations in protists, such as the one found in Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344, is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of nature. This unexpected finding sheds light on the vast diversity and complexity of protists, emphasizing how little we know about their genetics.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– DNA – Definition and concept.
– University of Oxford – Definition and concept.
– Species – Definition and concept.
– Acid – Definition and concept.
– RNA – Definition and concept.
– Amino acids – Definition and concept.

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Ҳаёт пас аз фазо: Мутобиқшавӣ ба вазнинӣ ва шикастани рекордҳо

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Киштии кайҳонии Psyche NASA ба миссия ба астероиди металлӣ мебарояд

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Таъсири гирифтани Офтоб ба шароити обу хаво

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Ҳаёт пас аз фазо: Мутобиқшавӣ ба вазнинӣ ва шикастани рекордҳо

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Киштии кайҳонии Psyche NASA ба миссия ба астероиди металлӣ мебарояд

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Таъсири гирифтани Офтоб ба шароити обу хаво

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Киштии кайҳонии Psyche NASA сафар ба астероиди металлиро оғоз мекунад

Oct 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии