Рафъ кардани таъсири мутақобилаи мавҷҳои гравитатсионӣ дар бархӯрди сӯрохи сиёҳ

Scientists supported by the Department of Energy’s Office of Science and other federal agencies are working to gain a deeper understanding of gravitational waves generated by the collisions of black holes. Gravitational waves, predicted by Albert Einstein in 1916, were not directly detected until 2015 at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO).

When two massive black holes collide, the impact is so enormous that it sends ripples through spacetime. These ripples are known as gravitational waves. To accurately simulate and study these collisions, scientists utilize complex computer simulations that include the entire process, from the initial spiral toward each other to the merger and the formation of a distorted black hole.

In the past, models did not include the influence or interaction of gravitational waves with each other. However, researchers suspected that these models were not accurate. They believed that the collisions of black holes would cause the waves to interact with one another, resulting in new waves with different frequencies.

A team of researchers from Caltech, Columbia University, University of Mississippi, Cornell University, and the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics conducted a more detailed analysis of numerical outputs from these simulations. They found evidence of gravitational waves interacting with each other, leading to the creation of smaller, more chaotic, and unpredictable waves with independent frequencies. By incorporating these interactions into the models, scientists can more accurately interpret the data and improve the accuracy of the simulations.

The more accurate these models become, the better they can help scientists understand real-world observations from LIGO. Additionally, by studying the interactions of gravitational waves in black hole collisions, researchers can further investigate if general relativity, Einstein’s theory of gravity, accurately explains the behavior of black holes.

Although gravitational waves are undetectable to us directly, the data and models created by scientists continue to expand our knowledge of these extraordinary phenomena. The ongoing research opens doors to a deeper understanding of black holes and the fundamental principles of spacetime.

Манбаъ:

US Department of Energy, “Deciphering gravitational waves” (2023, October 11)