Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Ҳолати эҳтимолии ҳамдардии байни намудҳо: тимсоҳҳо ба саг иҷозат медиҳанд

ByМамфо Брешиа

Сен 20, 2023
Ҳолати эҳтимолии ҳамдардии байни намудҳо: тимсоҳҳо ба саг иҷозат медиҳанд

A remarkable incident was captured in serial frames showing a dog receiving “safe passage” from three crocodiles, suggesting a possible case of cross-species empathy. The video footage shows the crocodiles appearing to guide the dog across the water, ensuring its safe arrival on the other side.

The concept of cross-species empathy refers to the ability of different species to understand and respond to the emotions and needs of other species. This incident provides an intriguing example of such behavior between crocodiles and a dog.

While the specific motivations behind the crocodiles’ actions cannot be known for certain, this footage raises questions about the potential for animals to exhibit compassion and understanding towards individuals of different species.

It is important to note that crocodiles are typically seen as predators, primarily driven by instincts and survival needs. Observing them seemingly assisting another species in such a manner challenges established preconceptions of their behavior.

This extraordinary encounter highlights the complexity of animal behavior and reminds us of the many mysteries that still exist in the natural world. As scientific understanding of animal behavior advances, instances like this serve as a reminder of the importance of further research in uncovering the depths of animal cognition and emotions.

Сарчашмаҳо:

– Definitions of cross-species empathy: Various sources on animal behavior studies

– Video footage capturing the incident

By Мамфо Брешиа

Садо марбут

илм

Зебоии ҳайратангез ва потенсиали илмии кратери Шаклтон дар Моҳ

Сен 24, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

ISRO кӯшишҳоро барои барқарор кардани тамос бо Chandrayaan-3-и Lander ва Rover идома медиҳад

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Астронавт Фрэнк Рубио аз давомнокии миссияи тамдидшуда пушаймон аст

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Зебоии ҳайратангез ва потенсиали илмии кратери Шаклтон дар Моҳ

Сен 24, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

ISRO кӯшишҳоро барои барқарор кардани тамос бо Chandrayaan-3-и Lander ва Rover идома медиҳад

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Астронавт Фрэнк Рубио аз давомнокии миссияи тамдидшуда пушаймон аст

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Тадқиқотчиён намудҳои синтетикиро бидуни биохимия эҷод мекунанд ва принсипҳои эволютсиониро риоя мекунанд

Сен 24, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии