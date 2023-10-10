Чин нақшаҳои ояндаи кайҳонии шӯҳратпарастро, аз ҷумла миссияи баргардонидани намунаи моҳро ошкор мекунад

Li Guoping, Chief Engineer at the China National Space Administration (CNSA), shared details about China’s future space plans at the International Astronautical Congress. China’s Chang’e 6 mission is scheduled for 2026 and aims to be the first sample return mission from the lunar far side. This mission will be supported by the Queqiao 2 satellite, which will serve as a data relay for the lunar lander. The Chang’e 6 mission is expected to bring back two kilograms of lunar material, similar to the Chang’e 5 mission.

The Chang’e 7 mission, also planned for 2026, will head to the south pole of the Moon. China has received proposals from eight countries for international payloads on this mission. The Chang’e 8 mission, scheduled for 2028, will act as a pathfinder for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) that China aims to establish around the south pole of the Moon. The Chang’e 8 mission has allocated 200 kilograms of payload capacity for international payloads.

In addition to these missions, China has initiated a crewed lunar program with a target of landing astronauts on the Moon by 2030. The country is also planning asteroid sample return missions (Tianwen-2), Mars sample return missions (Tianwen-3), and a planetary exploration mission to Jupiter (Tianwen-4). Guoping emphasized that the data and samples from these missions will be shared with the global scientific community for research purposes.

China is working closely with other countries, including Roscosmos, towards the establishment of the ILRS. The country has already shared samples from the Chang’e 5 mission with international collaborators. The ILRS aims to provide long-term stable operations for payloads and spacecraft in both lunar orbit and on the lunar surface. China is actively seeking cooperation with other space agencies and welcomes their participation at various levels of collaboration, from providing payloads and instruments to analyzing data and samples.

The ILRS is a long-term project planned from 2025 to 2040, and China is currently negotiating with various countries and international organizations to make the program a reality.

Сарчашмаҳо:

– International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Azerbaijan

- Идораи миллии кайҳонии Чин