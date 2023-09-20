Чандраян-3: Интизориҳо ва бозёфтҳои эҳтимолӣ аз Викрам Ландер ва Прагян Ровер

While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) awaits the awakening of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, there are key takeaways expected once they begin examining the data collected. These findings have the potential to provide valuable knowledge about the lunar soil, which can benefit future missions to the Moon, including those involving human exploration.

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were put into sleep mode by ISRO and are anticipated to wake up on September 22. Chairman of ISRO, S Somnath, mentioned that final assessments of the systems’ behavior can only be made after they wake up. Although a significant amount of data has been collected, the analysis and interpretation of the outcomes may take several months or even a couple of years.

Anil Bharadwaj, Director of the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), stated that the focus is currently on studying various parameters, such as surface features, temperature, elemental composition, seismic activity, and topsoil conditions. The observations made by the instruments have the potential to provide new insights into the lunar topsoil. The movement paths of the rover, visible in the images captured by the instruments, indicate loose soil, with grooves about a centimeter deep and the lander legs sinking into the surface. As the mission progresses deeper into the lunar soil, it is expected to become more compact.

Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s third lunar mission, was launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission aims to develop and demonstrate new technologies necessary for interplanetary missions. The indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM), and Rover are equipped with advanced instruments to gather data about the Moon’s surface and environment.

Overall, the data collected by Vikram and Pragyan has the potential to contribute to scientific advancements and open doors for further exploration, not only of the Moon but also for future human space missions.

