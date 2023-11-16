Cometary Delivery: The Possible Origins of Life’s Building Blocks Beyond Earth

The question of how the molecular building blocks for life made their way to Earth has long fascinated scientists. While there are several theories, one that has gained significant attention is the idea that comets could have played a crucial role in delivering these essential components. Now, a group of researchers from the University of Cambridge has provided new insights into how comets could transport similar building blocks to other planets within our galaxy.

For comets to effectively transport organic material, they need to be traveling at relatively slow speeds, below 15 kilometers per second. At higher speeds, the impact’s temperature and velocity would cause the vital molecules to break apart, rendering them useless for the origin of life. Thus, the most conducive environment for comets to travel at the optimal speed is within “peas in a pod” systems, where planets orbit closely together. In such systems, a comet could essentially be passed from one planet’s orbit to another, effectively reducing its speed.

Once the comet reaches a slow enough speed, it crashes onto the surface of a planet, delivering intact molecules that are believed to be the precursors for life. The researchers, whose study was published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A, suggest that if cometary delivery is indeed significant for the origins of life, these “peas in a pod” systems would be promising places to search for life beyond our Solar System.

Comets have been found to contain a wide range of building blocks for life, often referred to as prebiotic molecules. For instance, analysis of samples from the Ryugu asteroid in 2022 revealed the presence of intact amino acids and vitamin B3. Comets also harbor substantial amounts of hydrogen cyanide (HCN), another critical prebiotic molecule. The robust carbon-nitrogen bonds in HCN make it resistant to high temperatures, thereby increasing its chances of surviving atmospheric entry and remaining intact.

“Our understanding of exoplanet atmospheres continues to evolve, and this led us to explore the possibility of complex molecule delivery via comets to these planets,” said Richard Anslow, the first author of the study and a researcher at Cambridge’s Institute of Astronomy. “It’s conceivable that the molecules responsible for kickstarting life on Earth originated from comets,” Anslow added.

