The Arctic Weather Satellite: Enhancing Weather Forecasts in the Arctic

A groundbreaking mission is underway to revolutionize weather forecasting in the Arctic. The Arctic Weather Satellite, developed by the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to address the lack of data for accurate short-term forecasts in this region. The satellite, built in just 36 months through the New Space approach, has now been transported from OHB in Sweden to Germany for a series of crucial tests.

Traditional satellites in geostationary and polar orbits provide valuable data for weather forecasting. However, the monitoring of the Arctic has been insufficient due to the lack of visibility from geostationary satellites. The Arctic Weather Satellite, serving as a prototype for the potential EPS-Sterna constellation, aims to change that.

The EPS-Sterna mission envisions a constellation of six microsatellites in three orbital planes to provide a continuous stream of temperature and humidity data from every location on Earth. This constellation would enable short-range weather forecasting, or ‘nowcasting,’ in the Arctic, as well as improve global weather forecasts. The set of six microsatellites would be replenished three times.

Before the EPS-Sterna mission becomes a reality, the Arctic Weather Satellite prototype must prove its effectiveness. The satellite is equipped with a state-of-the-art 19-channel cross-track scanning microwave radiometer, designed to provide high-resolution humidity and temperature soundings of the atmosphere in all weather conditions.

The satellite has undergone crucial testing, including verifying the links between the satellite and the mission control center. It is now undergoing an environmental test campaign at IABG in Germany, where it will be exposed to liftoff vibrations, noise, and extreme temperature conditions experienced in orbit. Upon completing these tests, the satellite will return to OHB in Sweden for final checks before being transported to SpaceX’s launch site in Vandenberg, California.

The anticipated launch date for the Arctic Weather Satellite is June 1, 2024, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. If successful, this mission will mark a significant milestone in improving weather forecasting capabilities in the Arctic and beyond.

