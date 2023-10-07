Ҳаёти шаҳр

Олимон ионҳои тиллои зарядноки нодирро барои истифодаи нав эҷод ва устувор мекунанд

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 7, 2023
Scientists from Stanford University, the University of California, Berkeley, and McGill University in Canada have successfully created and stabilized a rare charged variation of gold called Au2+. This breakthrough allows for a range of new applications for this intriguing elemental metal.

The unique characteristics of gold atoms, with their large positive charge, are due to the large number of protons in their nuclei. These forces, combined with the effects of special relativity on their acceleration, make certain arrangements of electrons more likely than others. As a result, the loss of one or three electrons is more common than the loss of two.

To stabilize the Au2+ ions, the chemists trapped them in a crystalline material called a halide perovskite, commonly used in solar panels and electronic devices. The specific configuration of elements in the crystal preserved the unique state of the Au2+ ions. By using a formula containing cesium chloride salt, Au3+ chloride, water, hydrochloric acid, and a small amount of vitamin C, the scientists were able to transform Au3+ ions into Au2+ through the donation of an electron.

Gold is known for its malleability and resistance to chemical reactions, making it a desirable element for various applications. With the discovery of a stable form of Au2+, further research will focus on studying its optical and electronic characteristics. These characteristics could potentially be modified and utilized in fields such as electronics.

The successful synthesis of the stable Au2+ perovskite was initially met with surprise by the scientists. However, they are now excited to explore the possibilities offered by this new material. The research has been published in Nature Chemistry.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– Lindquist et al., Nature Chemistry, 2023

