Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Саноати ҷаҳонии нимноқилҳо: занҷирҳои мураккаби таъминот ва мулоҳизаҳои геополитикӣ

ByГабриэл Бота

Oct 4, 2023
Саноати ҷаҳонии нимноқилҳо: занҷирҳои мураккаби таъминот ва мулоҳизаҳои геополитикӣ

The semiconductor industry is a critical component of modern electronics, serving a wide range of applications from household appliances to military equipment. Historically, the industry was dominated by the United States, but globalization and technological complexity have led to a dispersed production chain across different countries.

Key players in the semiconductor industry include companies involved in various stages of production. For example, U.S.-based Cadence Design and Synopsis control 90% of the market for electronic design automation tools, while ASML from the Netherlands is the sole supplier of equipment for advanced lithography. Taiwan and South Korea also play significant roles in the production of semiconductors, particularly in the end-market and memory chip production, respectively.

China is a major player in the global semiconductor industry as the world’s largest consumer of chips and dominant producer of electronic products. Many global chip makers have established production facilities in China to cater to its market. Additionally, China is a key supplier of rare metals required for semiconductor production.

The current global semiconductor industry is highly interdependent, with no single country able to independently produce a microchip from start to finish. However, concerns over China’s technological development and its impact on U.S. national interests have prompted stricter export control measures. As early as 2018, the U.S. imposed restrictions on Chinese technology companies like ZTE for violating sanctions. These measures highlighted the reliance on U.S. technology in the production of semiconductors.

While the U.S. has taken steps to remove some Chinese companies from restriction lists, the basis of its technology policy towards China remains unchanged. The growing regional fragmentation of the semiconductor industry due to geopolitical considerations may result in supply chain disruptions and increased costs for all parties involved.

Манбаъ: Ҳеҷ

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Миссияи L1 Aditya барои расидан ба нуқтаи L1 дар 18 рӯз: Раиси ISRO

Oct 8, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

DLR кати озмоиширо барои ботҳои иктишофии Марсиан ва Моҳ месозад

Oct 8, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Тадқиқоти нав пешниҳод мекунад, ки одамон дар Амрико хеле пештар аз он фикр мекарданд, ки пештар фикр мекарданд.

Oct 8, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Миссияи L1 Aditya барои расидан ба нуқтаи L1 дар 18 рӯз: Раиси ISRO

Oct 8, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

DLR кати озмоиширо барои ботҳои иктишофии Марсиан ва Моҳ месозад

Oct 8, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Тадқиқоти нав пешниҳод мекунад, ки одамон дар Амрико хеле пештар аз он фикр мекарданд, ки пештар фикр мекарданд.

Oct 8, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Борони аҷиби метеориди драконид барои равшан кардани осмон дар ин рӯзи истироҳат дар Онтарио

Oct 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии