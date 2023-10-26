Астероид Дидимос ва Диморфоси моҳтоби он: Андешаҳои нав аз мушоҳидаҳои JWST

NASA’s DART mission made headlines when it slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos in September 2022, altering its orbital period. Astronomers immediately turned their telescopes to observe the event, not only to study the impact on the asteroid but also to gather valuable insights for future planetary defense efforts. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) played a crucial role in this endeavor by providing valuable data about the Didymos-Dimorphos binary asteroid system.

A new preprint paper, led by Andrew Rivkin, the Investigation Lead for DART, reveals the findings from follow-on observations conducted with JWST. The team used two instruments on the telescope, NIRSpec (near-infrared spectrometer) and MIRI (mid-infrared instrument), to measure spectra of Didymos approximately two months after the DART impact. One of the most significant discoveries is that Didymos and Dimorphos share the same composition, belonging to the class of ordinary chondrites, which are stony meteorites that constitute the majority of meteorite falls on Earth. This suggests that the DART mission served as an excellent model for asteroids that may pose a threat to our planet.

The new observations further complement our understanding of the Didymos system. As the scientists analyzed the data, they concluded that Didymos and Dimorphos have similar compositions. Furthermore, they determined that approximately 96% of the flux coming from the system originates from Didymos, owing to its larger size.

Despite the impact on Dimorphos, the researchers did not observe any noticeable changes in Didymos during the observations. The absence of extra brightness or debris within the Didymos system suggests that the asteroid largely escaped unscathed from the impact. However, some intriguing observations using polarized light indicate possible subtle changes in the average particle size or reflectivity of Didymos.

These findings highlight the value of the Didymos-Dimorphos system as a representative model for studying and preparing for potential asteroid threats. With ongoing research and upcoming observations scheduled for spring 2024, scientists anticipate gaining more insights into the fascinating dynamics of this binary asteroid system.

1. What is the DART mission?

The DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) is a NASA-led mission that aims to study the science and technology required to alter the course of an asteroid heading towards Earth. It involves redirecting a spacecraft to impact an asteroid’s moon and measure the resulting changes in its orbit.

2. What are ordinary chondrites?

Ordinary chondrites are a type of stony meteorite that represent the most common meteorite falls on Earth. They are primarily composed of silicate minerals and contain small, round particles known as chondrules, which formed in the early solar system.

3. How does the James Webb Space Telescope contribute to asteroid observations?

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is equipped with advanced instruments that allow astronomers to study asteroids in great detail. Its capabilities include measuring the spectra of asteroids, observing changes in their brightness, and providing insights into their composition and physical characteristics. The JWST plays a crucial role in advancing our understanding of asteroids and their potential impact risks.