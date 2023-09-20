India’s first space-based solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has recently started conducting scientific experiments. It successfully completed its final Earth-bound manoeuvre, the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I), on September 19, 2023, and exited Earth’s gravitational sphere of influence. Aditya-L1 is now on its way to a halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1), which is located 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This strategic location will provide the spacecraft with an uninterrupted view of the Sun for its entire five-year mission.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads, consisting of four remote sensing instruments and three in-situ instruments. The remote sensing payloads include the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS), Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), and High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS). The in-situ payloads are the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX), Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA), and Advanced Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers.

VELC, the prime payload, is a reflective coronagraph designed to block the Sun’s light, allowing only the corona to be visible. It also features a multi-slit spectrograph for studying the solar corona through imaging and spectroscopy. SoLEXS and HEL1OS will study solar flares by measuring soft and hard X-rays emitted by the Sun, respectively. SUIT, an ultraviolet telescope, will image the solar disk in the near-ultraviolet wavelength range, providing observations of the photosphere and chromosphere.

ASPEX is a particle analyser that will study the composition and behavior of different particles in solar winds. PAPA will analyze solar wind ions and their composition. The magnetometers on board will measure the interplanetary magnetic field in space, helping to understand the effects of solar activity on magnetic fields.

Aditya-L1 will contribute valuable information on several topics, including coronal heating, space weather dynamics, solar flares, and the propagation of particles and fields in the interplanetary medium. It will also study the upper layers of the solar atmosphere, measure plasma characteristics, investigate the dynamics of coronal mass ejections, and explore the acceleration of solar winds, among other objectives.

Overall, Aditya-L1’s scientific instruments have been specifically designed to observe and analyze the solar atmosphere, enabling a greater understanding of the Sun’s behavior and its impact on Earth’s environment.

