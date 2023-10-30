Камераи нави суперноқилӣ, ки бо ҳассосияти бесобиқа муҷаҳҳаз шудааст

Researchers at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have developed a groundbreaking superconducting camera with an extraordinary level of sensitivity. This state-of-the-art camera, consisting of 400,000 pixels, has the capability to detect individual photons. The camera’s design includes a grid of superconducting wires that offer zero resistance until a photon interacts with one or more wires, causing the suppression of superconductivity and generating a signal. By analyzing the locations and intensities of these signals, the camera is able to generate high-quality images.

What sets this new camera apart from previous iterations is its substantial increase in pixel count. With 400 times more pixels, it surpasses the resolution of any other devices of this type. Earlier versions had limited practicality due to their low-quality output. However, the researchers from NIST are confident that this advanced architecture can be scaled up, paving the way for larger-format superconducting cameras capable of detecting a wide range of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The potential applications for this technology are vast. For instance, in the field of astronomy, the camera could be instrumental in imaging faint galaxies or extrasolar planets. Additionally, it could be utilized in biomedical research, enabling scientists to examine human tissue using near-infrared light.

The breakthrough achieved by the NIST researchers is the result of an innovative solution to a long-standing challenge. Previous attempts to cool hundreds of thousands of superconducting wires individually proved to be impractical. However, the team overcame this obstacle by arranging the wires in a grid-like pattern, similar to a tic-tac-toe game. This allowed them to combine the signals from multiple pixels onto a few nanowires at room temperature.

In terms of sensitivity, the camera has impressive capabilities. It can distinguish differences in signal arrival time as short as 50 trillionths of a second and detect up to 100,000 photons per second striking the grid. The lead researcher, Adam McCaughan, stated that the readout technology used in the camera has the potential to be scaled up for even larger cameras, possibly reaching tens or hundreds of millions of pixels in the near future.

Continuing their research, the team aims to improve the sensitivity of the prototype camera so that it can capture every incoming photon. This advancement will enable the camera to explore quantum imaging techniques, which could revolutionize various fields including astronomy and medical imaging.

