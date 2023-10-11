Дурнамои нав ба реаксияи маъруфи ҳастаӣ: марҳилаи сусттар сӯхтани гидроген

Nuclear astrophysics is a field of study that explores the evolution of elements in the universe since its inception. Scientists rely on laboratory measurements to deduce parameters for astrophysical models. Nuclear reactions play a critical role in the processes that occur within stars. A team of researchers from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), along with collaborators from Italy, Hungary, and Scotland, have recently conducted a reinvestigation of a central nuclear reaction at the Dresden Felsenkeller accelerator. The findings of their study have been published in the journal Physical Review C.

The focus of their investigation was a well-known nuclear reaction involving the collision of a carbon-12 nucleus with a hydrogen nucleus. This collision leads to the production of the isotope nitrogen-13 and the release of gamma radiation. This reaction is the first step in what is known as the CNO cycle, which is responsible for the creation of elements in massive stars. The researchers were specifically interested in the reaction cross section, which provides information about the probability of the reaction occurring.

With unprecedented precision, the research team determined that the previously accepted value of the reaction cross section needed to be corrected downwards by approximately 25%. This unexpected result suggests that the burn-in phase of the CNO cycle is slower than previously thought and that the emission of 13N neutrinos occurs closer to the center of the sun. These new findings allow for more precise theoretical predictions regarding the ratio of carbon isotopes 12C/13C in stars. This, in turn, helps to improve models for processes occurring within the interior of stars.

Stars derive their energy from the fusion of hydrogen into helium. Different fusion processes occur depending on the mass of the star. Low-mass stars, like our sun, undergo the proton-proton chain. However, in more massive stars, higher temperatures enable the reaction between hydrogen and carbon nuclei, leading to the CNO cycle. Although carbon makes up less than 2% of the interstellar matter, it acts as a catalyst in the cycle without being consumed. The net reaction remains the fusion of hydrogen into helium.

The team used tantalum disks coated with evaporated carbon as targets for their experiment. They bombarded these targets with protons from a 5 MV Pelletron accelerator, capable of covering a wide energy range. The resulting gamma rays were detected using high-purity germanium detectors.

The experiment took place at the Felsenkeller Underground Laboratory near Dresden. This lab, jointly operated by HZDR and TU Dresden, is situated in a former ice storage tunnel, which provides protection from cosmic radiation. The collaboration between European astrophysics researchers was evident in this study, with a Ph.D. student from the University of Padua spending six months at the Felsenkeller conducting research.

