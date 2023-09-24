Ҳаёти шаҳр

NASA астероиди 2023 RD15-ро пайгирӣ мекунад, ки ба Замин наздик мешавад

NASA is constantly monitoring asteroids to safeguard Earth and gain a better understanding of their behavior. Recently, they have been tracking an asteroid known as 2023 RD15, which is expected to pass by our planet on September 24th.

According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this asteroid is roughly the size of a house, with a width of 46 feet. It belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) that intersect Earth’s orbit. These asteroids have semi-major axes smaller than Earth’s. The term “Aten” originated from the discovery of asteroid 2062 Aten by astronomer Eleanor Helin in 1976.

The closest approach of asteroid 2023 RD15 to Earth is estimated to be 1.43 million kilometers. It is traveling at a speed of 17,917 kilometers per hour. Despite its proximity, NASA has determined that this asteroid does not pose a potential threat to our planet due to its size.

In order to track and evaluate the potential impact probabilities of NEAs, NASA has developed a next-generation impact monitoring algorithm called Sentry-II. This allows astronomers to efficiently predict the orbits of asteroids and assess their potential risks.

The continuous monitoring and study of asteroids by NASA are crucial for detecting any potential threats and taking preventive measures if necessary. By gathering observational data and sharing it with the scientific community, NASA enhances our understanding of these celestial bodies and keeps Earth safe from potential destruction.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– NASA Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)
– HT Tech

