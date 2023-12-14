Партоби нави мушак ба таъхир афтод, аммо миссияи хусусии моҳвора то ҳол дар роҳ аст

The highly anticipated maiden liftoff of the new American rocket, Vulcan Centaur, has been postponed from Christmas Eve to January 8, according to United Launch Alliance (ULA). The delay is due to last-minute technical issues, but ULA’s CEO, Tory Bruno, expressed confidence in the recent successful dress rehearsal on the launch pad.

The Vulcan Centaur will carry a pioneering lunar lander developed by the startup Astrobotic, which aims to be the first privately funded craft to touch down on the Moon’s surface. It also holds the potential to become the first American robotic lander since the Apollo program concluded in 1972. Bruno emphasized the significance of this mission, stating that it marks a crucial step towards returning humans to the Moon in the future.

ULA’s CEO highlighted the exceptional importance of having a payload that will land on the Moon’s surface, emphasizing their confidence in the rocket’s design. Liftoff for this designated mission, Cert-1, is expected to take place at the US Space Force launch base in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

In addition to the lunar lander, the Vulcan Centaur will carry the cremated remains of several individuals associated with the original Star Trek series, including the series creator, Gene Roddenberry, and cast member Nichelle Nichols, known for her role as Uhura. Notably, Roddenberry’s ashes have previously been launched into orbit. Tory Bruno also shared that a sample of his own DNA will be taken into space.

While the launch delay is disappointing news, the private lunar mission remains on track and holds incredible potential for advancing space exploration and paving the way for future missions to the Moon. The Vulcan Centaur, once operational, will replace ULA’s Atlas V and Delta IV rockets, offering an impressive payload capacity of up to 27.2 metric tons into low orbit, comparable to the capabilities of SpaceX’s Falcon 9.