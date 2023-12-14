Алоқаи генетикӣ байни неандерталҳо ва барвақттар пайдо шуд

A recent study published in “Genome Biology and Evolution” suggests that early risers may have inherited their habits from our extinct Neanderthal ancestors. Researchers from Vanderbilt University, the University of Pennsylvania, and other institutions found evidence of genetic variants related to the circadian rhythm in Neanderthals’ DNA that could influence sleep patterns in modern humans.

The circadian rhythm is the internal clock in the human brain that regulates our sleep-wake cycle based on light exposure. The study suggests that Neanderthals, who lived in higher latitudes, benefitted from being early risers because it allowed them to synchronize their sleep and wake schedules with the longer summer days. To adapt to the seasonal variations in daylight, our ancestors who migrated from Africa to Eurasia 70,000 years ago had to develop genetic variants that assisted in adjusting their sleep patterns.

After identifying a set of genes associated with the circadian clock, the researchers found specific variants in modern humans and Neanderthals that could impact the circadian rhythm. They further tested these variants using data from the UK Biobank and found that the introgressed genetic variants, which moved from Neanderthals into modern humans, were consistently linked to a preference for waking up early.

The interbreeding between modern humans and Neanderthals allowed some individuals to inherit the Neanderthals’ circadian clocks. However, it is important to note that not all genetic variants inherited from archaic hominins were advantageous. Previous research indicates that many variants were “removed by natural selection” because they were not beneficial to modern humans.

This study sheds light on the genetic factors influencing our sleep patterns and provides insight into how our ancestors adapted to different environmental conditions. Identifying the genetic basis of being an early riser could have implications for understanding sleep disorders and potentially developing targeted treatments.

