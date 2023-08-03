Meta Announces UFC-Themed Experience in Meta Quest’s Horizon Worlds

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has revealed plans to introduce a UFC-themed experience in its virtual reality platform, Horizon Worlds. The company aims to create a simulated stadium-like environment where users can witness live fights, including a recreation of the octagon. While it remains unclear whether players will be able to participate in the fights themselves, Meta promises interactive games for users to engage with.

In addition to the UFC-themed space, Meta has also announced the Xtadium app for Quest headset users, allowing them to watch UFC live fights. The app offers a 180-degree viewing angle of the ring, with the option to switch viewing angles during a fight. The video quality adjusts automatically based on network speed using the YBVR system. To access live fights, users must have a $10-a-month UFC Fight Pass subscription and tune in for select broadcasts.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has been sharing his recent interest in martial arts on social media, posting pictures of his new physique and activities related to fighting. While Zuckerberg’s involvement in the UFC-themed experience is unclear, many are curious if he will step into the ring himself.

Although Meta’s Horizon Worlds platform is still in its early stages, the company continues to make updates and improvements. Avatars in the virtual world still lack legs, despite multiple upgrades, and a new game called Super Rumble has recently been launched. Meta plans to introduce better graphics, gameplay, quests, and rewards in future updates for a more immersive user experience.

As Meta expands its virtual reality offerings, the introduction of a UFC-themed experience showcases the company’s commitment to enhancing the entertainment and interactive possibilities of its platform.