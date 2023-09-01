Meta’s XR Vision: A Glimpse into the Future of Spatial Computing

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been making significant strides in the XR (extended reality) market. In a recent Instagram video, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and CTO Andrew Bosworth engaged in a friendly competition to test their touch typing skills on a virtual keyboard. This playful video may hold valuable insights into Meta’s upcoming MR (mixed reality) vision.

Meta’s Reality Labs research has developed a technology that turns any flat surface into a virtual keyboard, allowing for touch typing. Bosworth achieved an impressive typing speed of nearly 120 words per minute, while Zuckerberg reached around 100 words per minute. While entertaining, this video provides a glimpse into Meta’s commitment to creating immersive and productivity-focused solutions.

Spatial computing is an emerging buzzword in the XR industry, and Apple is actively pursuing this concept with its own immersive products. Meta’s video suggests that the company is ready to enter the market with its upcoming MR headset, the Quest 3, to rival Apple’s Vision Pro. Apple’s Vision Pro aims to replace laptop screens with a spatial computing vision, offering users the ability to interact with applications using hand-tracking in a 360-degree environment. While the headset supports gaming and metaverse content, Apple is positioning it primarily as a productivity tool.

On the other hand, Meta is positioning its Quest 3 as a gaming headset. However, Zuckerberg’s recent post hints at the possibility of Meta exploring a productivity-boosting spatial environment as well. This indicates that Meta is serious about competing with Apple in developing immersive solutions for productivity.

Meta will be hosting Connect, a two-day XR showcase event, on September 27-28. The event will focus on Meta’s emerging technologies, including the Quest portfolio, Ray-Ban Stories, Avatars, and Horizon Worlds. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into upcoming Meta XR products, metaverse developments, AI innovations, and even experience hands-on demos of immersive products.

The leaked video of the Meta Quest 3 unboxing provides some interesting details about the device. It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ chipset, delivering improved graphics performance. The Quest 3 will be compatible with all legacy titles, and the headset will support hand-tracking. Additionally, it will offer 128GB of storage, approximately 2 hours of battery life, and space for wearing prescription glasses. The Quest 3 also boasts a 100-degree field of view.

Overall, Meta’s foray into the XR market with its upcoming MR devices demonstrates the company’s determination to provide immersive solutions for both gaming and productivity. As the XR landscape continues to evolve, Meta and Apple are poised to be key players in shaping the future of spatial computing.

