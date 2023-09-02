Boost Productivity with Zoom’s New Note Taking Feature

Time is a valuable resource that we all strive to use wisely. With limited hours in the day, it is important to find ways to maximize productivity and streamline repetitive tasks. Fortunately, technology can be a helpful tool in achieving these goals. Zoom, the popular video call app, has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to make, share, and edit notes during video calls.

This in-meeting note taking feature is designed to eliminate the need for switching between apps and reduce distractions during important conversations. Imagine being in an important meeting and realizing the need to jot down some crucial information or share notes with others. With Zoom’s new feature, you can now accomplish these tasks without leaving the video call screen.

What makes this feature even more valuable is the ability to collaborate on notes anytime and anywhere. Once you create a note, you can schedule it and share it with others before or after the meeting. This collaborative aspect ensures that everyone can contribute to the same set of notes, making collaboration smoother and more efficient.

After the meeting ends, you can easily send these notes to anyone who needs them. Whether you start a new note during a meeting or access your old notes, it is effortless to customize and share them. Additionally, real-time collaboration on a note is also possible, enhancing teamwork and productivity.

Darin Brown, a representative from Zoom, explained that their goal was to make note-taking and sharing seamless without the need to exit the Zoom platform. This new feature, aptly named “Zoom Notes,” offers a user-friendly interface with various customization options. Users have the freedom to choose fonts, colors, and even add links and pictures to their notes.

Zoom Notes will soon be available to all paid Zoom users (excluding those on Zoom United bundles) starting September 11th. So, get ready to enhance your note-taking experience and improve collaboration during your Zoom calls.

