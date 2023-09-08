CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Zoom Meets with Regulators to Raise Concerns about Microsoft’s Anti-Competitive Behavior

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Zoom Video Communications has reportedly met with regulators from the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions to express concerns about Microsoft’s alleged anti-competitive behavior. The video conferencing platform had discussions with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year.

Zoom’s concerns revolve around Microsoft’s preferential treatment of its chat and video app, Teams, through price bundling and product design. By giving preference to its own app, Zoom believes Microsoft is engaging in unfair competition practices. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan highlighted the importance of fair competition and the potential consequences of unfair practices.

In a separate case, Microsoft became the subject of an antitrust investigation by the European Union in July. The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app, Slack, in 2020. The European Union raised concerns about the bundling of Microsoft Teams with its Office product. As a response, Microsoft announced plans to unbundle Teams from its Office products and make it easier for competing products to integrate with its software.

Zoom’s meetings with regulators serve as an attempt to ensure fairness in the market and address alleged anti-competitive behavior by Microsoft. The discussions with regulators will help determine if any further action is necessary to promote a competitive environment in the video conferencing and communication software sector.

