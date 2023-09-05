Zoom Introduces AI Assistant to Improve Productivity

Zoom has unveiled its new AI-powered feature called the Zoom AI Companion, designed to enhance productivity for paid user accounts. The company plans to integrate this assistant into various aspects of its platform, including meetings, team chat, phone services, email, and whiteboard capabilities. The Zoom AI Companion aims to streamline tasks and minimize unnecessary distractions.

Zoom intends to expand its generative AI offerings this year, following successful free trials conducted earlier in June. Smita Hashim, Zoom’s chief product officer, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering tangible products and disrupting the industry’s pricing model. Hashim stated, “We were founded on doing what’s right for our customers, and we firmly believe that offering Zoom AI Companion at no additional cost to our paid Zoom user accounts delivers tremendous value as we all navigate the challenges facing us today.”

By early 2024, Zoom aims to implement a conversational interface that allows users to interact with the AI Companion and understand contextual questions. This development resembles popular AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Zoom’s announcement comes in the wake of previous criticism concerning its use of customer data without consent to train its AI models.

In response to the backlash, Zoom updated its terms of service in August, clarifying that customers have the choice to consent to the use of their audio, video, or chat content for training AI models. The company aims to ensure responsible AI practices in all its innovation efforts.

Sources:

– Silicon Republic: [Insert URL]

– Zoom: [Insert URL]