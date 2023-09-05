Zoom Updates and Rebrands AI-Powered Features, Including Zoom IQ

Zoom, the popular videoconferencing platform, is making changes to its AI-powered features in order to stay competitive in the market. This includes rebranding its generative AI assistant, previously known as Zoom IQ, to the AI Companion. The move comes after controversy surrounding changes to Zoom’s terms of service, which raised concerns about the company using customer videos to train its AI tools and models. In response, Zoom updated its policy to clarify that customer data would not be used in this way.

The AI Companion will be powered by a mix of technologies, including Zoom’s in-house generative AI as well as AI models from vendors such as Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic. It will have an expanded reach within the Zoom ecosystem, being integrated into features such as Zoom Whiteboard, Zoom Team Chat, and Zoom Mail.

One of the notable updates is the addition of a ChatGPT-like bot, which will allow users to interact with the AI Companion through a conversational interface. Users will be able to ask questions about previous meetings and chats, as well as perform various actions on their behalf. The AI Companion can also provide real-time feedback on users’ presence in meetings and offer coaching on conversational and presentation skills.

In Zoom Team Chat, users will soon have the option to summarize chat threads through the AI Companion. The AI Companion will also be able to auto-complete chat sentences and schedule meetings from a chat. Similarly, in Zoom Whiteboard, the AI Companion will generate images and populate templates. Users of Zoom Mail will receive AI-generated email suggestions, and meeting summaries can be added to the note-taking app, Notes.

These updates are aimed at enhancing user experience and productivity while prioritizing trust, safety, and privacy. However, these new features will only be available to paying Zoom customers.

In addition to the AI Companion, Zoom is also rebranding its sales assistant tool, Zoom IQ for Sales, to Zoom Revenue Accelerator. The tool will have new capabilities, including a virtual coach for onboarding and training sales team members, deal risk signals to track stalled deals, and the ability to track competitor mentions on calls.

These changes come at a crucial time for Zoom, as it faced its first quarterly loss and increased competition from other videoconferencing platforms. However, with these updates and rebrandings, Zoom aims to continue providing innovative AI-driven solutions while addressing concerns about privacy and accuracy.

Sources:

– TechCrunch