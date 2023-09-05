Zoom’s AI Companion Tool Now Available to Paid Accounts

Zoom, the video conferencing platform that saw a surge in popularity during the pandemic, has made its AI personal assistant tool, called “Zoom AI Companion,” available to paid accounts at no additional cost. The tool was initially offered as a free trial but has now become a standard feature for Zoom subscriptions.

The AI Companion tool assists users with tasks such as composing Zoom Chat messages and summarizing meetings. If you or your company has a paid Zoom account, you can now take advantage of this feature.

Concerns arose about Zoom’s use of user data for training its AI models, but the company swiftly addressed these concerns by updating its terms of service and clarifying its policy. Zoom explicitly stated that it does not use audio, video, or chat content for training its models without customer consent. This policy also applies to the AI Companion tool, which is toggled off by default. Account owners and admins can choose to enable this feature, and users have visibility when it is being used or activated.

One of the features of the AI Companion tool is the ability for attendees to catch up on missed information in a private side-panel conversation with the AI during Zoom Meetings. Additionally, admins can generate and share meeting summaries with attendees, providing a convenient way to ensure everyone is up to date.

In Zoom Team Chat, users can leverage AI Companion to summarize messages and generate drafts of replies and new messages. This functionality is similar to Slack’s AI tool. Message drafting is already available, and summarization will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

With Zoom’s commitment to user privacy and the visibility it provides regarding the usage of the AI Companion tool, users now have a better understanding of what they are opting into. As a result, the trade-off for using Zoom becomes much less consequential.

Sources: Zoom