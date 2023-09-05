Zoom Launches AI-Powered Digital Assistant for Paid Subscriptions

Zoom has announced the launch of its new generative AI-powered digital assistant, Zoom AI Companion. This feature will be included in the company’s paid subscriptions at no additional cost. The AI Companion will be integrated across the Zoom platform, offering various functionalities such as meeting summaries, message drafting, and real-time meeting feedback. In the initial launch, users will have access to some of these features, with more expected to arrive by Spring 2024. Users can interact with the AI Companion through a side panel in the Meetings experience, and these capabilities will expand further next year.

The Chief Product Officer at Zoom, Smita Hashim, stated that the company aims to provide tangible products that leverage the benefits of generative AI in users’ day-to-day work. By offering the Zoom AI Companion with no extra cost, Zoom hopes to deliver significant value to its paid user accounts. The company sees this move as part of its commitment to responsible AI and innovation.

Zoom introduced generative AI earlier this year, offering free trials of Team Chat message composing and meeting summaries. With the launch of AI Companion, Zoom plans to expand its generative AI offerings across the platform, providing additional features to paid Zoom user accounts. The company employs a federated approach to AI, integrating its own language models with third-party models to ensure high-quality results and cost reduction.

Regarding security and privacy, Zoom emphasized its commitment to user trust and safety. The company clarified that it does not use any customer communication data to train its AI models or those of third parties. The AI Companion feature is also turned off by default, giving account owners and administrators the option to enable or disable the AI features. Zoom provides control and visibility to its admins and users regarding the use of AI.

Additionally, Zoom recently introduced two new features, Zoom Clips and Zoom Notes, to enhance collaboration. Zoom Clips allows users to record and share short videos to facilitate asynchronous video communication. On the other hand, Zoom Notes enables real-time collaboration during meetings by allowing users to create and share content within Zoom Meetings without switching to external applications.

