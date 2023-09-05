EU Unbundling Teams from Office Prompts Suggestions for the US

Following the European Union’s move to unbundle Microsoft Teams from Office, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan has suggested that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should consider doing the same. The suggestion came during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, where Yuan was responding to a question about Microsoft’s unbundling in Europe.

EU regulators launched an investigation in response to a complaint by Slack, a competitor of Teams that was overshadowed when Microsoft added Teams to Office 365 at no extra charge. Bloomberg quotes Yuan as saying, “You should ask this question to the FTC as well.” This move by Microsoft brings up the issue of bundling and its impact on competition.

While Vox Media opted for Google Meet due to its inclusion in their Google Workspace account, the influence of Microsoft’s bundling strategy is evident – even if users do not actively use Teams. Lenovo Edwards, a senior reviews editor, mentions that Teams is automatically installed and launches on his computer every time he turns it on.

Microsoft has a tendency to use its products to promote its other offerings, which can be seen as somewhat intrusive. For example, there are persistent pop-ups in Windows 11 trying to encourage users to switch to Edge, and the default search engine is occasionally reset to Bing. Additionally, Windows sometimes ignores the user’s choice of default browser when certain links are clicked within the operating system.

This bundling strategy has undoubtedly contributed to the success of Microsoft Teams, which boasted around 300 million daily active users as of June. Whether this success is solely due to bundling into Office and automatic installation on Windows 11 PCs remains to be seen, and the potential unbundling in the US might provide some insights.

Sources:

The Verge

Bloomberg