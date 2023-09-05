Zoom Announces AI Companion to Enhance Collaboration and Productivity

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has announced the addition of Zoom AI Companion, its generative AI digital assistant, at no extra cost for customers with paid services on their Zoom user accounts. The introduction of AI Companion aims to increase productivity, enhance skills, and improve team effectiveness, allowing Zoom to deliver limitless human connection on its platform.

Formerly known as Zoom IQ, the AI Companion is part of Zoom’s vision to provide a comprehensive collaboration solution. Alongside this announcement, Zoom also revealed that its conversational intelligence software, Zoom IQ for Sales, will be renamed Zoom Revenue Accelerator.

Since the launch of generative AI in June, thousands of companies have taken advantage of free trials of Zoom’s generative AI products. With the upcoming expansion, Zoom intends to incorporate its powerful AI capabilities throughout its platform, including Meetings, Team Chat, Phone, Email, and Whiteboard, with additional features planned for the future.

Zoom takes a federated approach to AI, utilizing its own language models as well as third-party models like Meta Llama 2, OpenAI, and Anthropic. By doing so, it delivers high-quality results and reduces costs. This approach forms the foundation of Zoom AI Companion, which provides real-time digital assistant capabilities to enhance productivity and collaboration.

Smita Hashim, the chief product officer at Zoom, emphasizes their commitment to offering tangible AI products and disrupting the industry’s pricing model. Zoom wants to make it easy for businesses and individuals to benefit from generative AI in their daily work. They believe that providing AI Companion at no additional cost to paid Zoom user accounts delivers significant value to customers and users.

Zoom prioritizes customer privacy, ensuring that user data such as audio, video, chat, and other communications are not used to train AI models. AI Companion is also turned off by default, allowing account owners and administrators to control its activation. By putting customer privacy first, Zoom is demonstrating its commitment to trust, safety, and privacy.

Sources: GlobeNewswire