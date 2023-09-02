Zoom Introduces Notes Feature for Real-Time Collaboration During Video Calls

Zoom, the popular virtual meeting platform, has unveiled a new feature called Notes that allows users to create, share, and edit a text document during video calls. This feature aims to enhance real-time collaboration and eliminate the need to jump between Zoom and third-party tools.

With Notes, users can create and share content within a Zoom Meeting, enabling them to collaborate with others on the call for immediate inputs. Whether it’s building an agenda or creating personal notes, users can seamlessly do so within the Zoom platform. They can even continue to work on their notes outside of meetings and share them for collaboration anytime, anywhere.

Darin Brown, the head of productivity applications at Zoom, emphasized the goal of providing a clean user experience by allowing users to create agendas and notes without the distraction of switching to other content management tools. The Notes feature allows for seamless collaboration in and out of meetings.

During a meeting, users can open a note and share it with others, enabling real-time collaboration. After the meeting, users can easily share the notes with anyone who may benefit from the content. These notes can be accessed from the in-meeting navigation bar or a new note can be created during a meeting.

Zoom Notes also offers extensive editing tools with various formatting options such as font, styling, bullets, and colors. Additionally, users have the ability to add images and links to their notes. The content is auto-saved at regular intervals to ensure that no work is lost.

This feature will be available to all Zoom users at no additional cost and is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

Sources:

– Zoom unveils Notes feature for real-time collaboration.