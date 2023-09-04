Zomato AI: Revolutionizing Food Discovery and Customer Experience

Zomato Limited, a leading food discovery platform, is set to transform the way users explore and experience food with the launch of Zomato AI. This groundbreaking innovation goes beyond conventional chatbots, offering an intelligent foodie companion that adapts to users’ ever-changing preferences, dietary needs, and even their current moods. With a focus on convenience, personalization, and culinary delight, Zomato AI aims to revolutionize the customer experience.

One of the most exciting features of Zomato AI is its multiple agent framework. This exceptional feature empowers Zomato AI with various prompts for different tasks, giving it multiple superpowers to serve customers at any time. For example, if a user is craving a specific dish, Zomato AI will present a widget listing all the restaurants serving that particular dish. Similarly, for those unsure about what to order, Zomato AI can suggest popular dishes or restaurants, eliminating the guesswork in meal selection.

Taking the user experience to a new level, Zomato AI offers a seamless and more natural texting style that is nearly instant and lag-free. Customers can send multiple messages to Zomato AI, which will respond in real-time. This feature sets Zomato AI apart from other AI products that typically allow only one message at a time.

Zomato AI has been designed to be users’ ultimate foodie friend, capable of handling complex queries and providing valuable information. A hangover? Zomato AI will suggest suitable food options. Looking for something high in protein and low in carbs? Zomato AI has got you covered. By satisfying users’ cravings and helping them discover the perfect dishes for their rumbling stomachs, Zomato AI offers an unparalleled food discovery experience.

This groundbreaking innovation is gradually rolling out exclusively for Zomato Gold customers. With its potential to redefine food ordering experiences, Zomato AI aims to empower customers to discover the right food at the right time.

Sources:

– Zomato Limited