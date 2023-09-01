Zomato AI: Your Intelligent Foodie Buddy

Zomato has recently unveiled its latest offering, Zomato AI, which is being hailed as your ultimate ‘foodie buddy’. This intelligent AI chatbot has been designed to cater to all your food-related needs, taking into account your preferences, dietary requirements, and even your current mood. It aims to provide a new level of personalization to enhance your dining experience.

Unlike other chatbots, Zomato AI is not a separate app, but rather a feature integrated within the existing Zomato app. To access it, users will need to have the latest version of the app installed on their devices. However, it is important to note that Zomato AI is exclusively available for Zomato Gold customers, who are part of the company’s paid membership tier. Zomato Gold membership offers a range of benefits, including free deliveries, on-time guarantee, and additional discounts.

One of the standout features of Zomato AI is its variety of prompts for different tasks. Whether you’re craving a specific dish or are unsure about what to order, Zomato AI has got you covered. It can present you with a widget listing all the restaurants serving your desired dish, or suggest popular dishes and restaurants, making the meal selection process a breeze.

Another notable feature of Zomato AI is its support for ‘natural texting style’. This means that you can not only search for restaurants and specific dishes but also ask questions like, “What should I eat when I’m hungover?” or “Can I find something that is high in protein and low in carbs?” Zomato AI aims to not only satisfy your food cravings but also provide answers to generic diet-related queries.

In conclusion, Zomato AI is an innovative AI chatbot that promises to revolutionize the way we interact with food. With its personalized recommendations, comprehensive search capabilities, and ability to understand natural language queries, Zomato AI truly becomes your trusty companion when it comes to satisfying your foodie desires.

Sources:

– Zomato’s official blogpost on Zomato AI.