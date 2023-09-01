Zomato Launches AI-Powered Food Discovery Companion

Zomato Limited, a leading foodtech firm, has unveiled Zomato AI, an innovative AI-powered food discovery companion. With the aim of catering to users’ preferences, dietary needs, and moods, Zomato AI is designed to offer convenience, personalization, and culinary delight. This new feature pushes the boundaries of traditional chatbots, according to a statement released by the company.

One of the key features of Zomato AI is its multiple agent framework, which provides diverse prompts for a variety of tasks. This framework enables Zomato AI to serve customers at any time and provides multiple superpowers. For example, if you have a specific dish in mind, Zomato AI will present a widget that lists all the restaurants serving that dish. If you’re unsure about what to order, it can suggest popular dishes or restaurants, eliminating the guesswork from your meal selection.

Zomato AI aims to enhance the user experience by offering a seamless, natural texting style. Users can send multiple messages, and Zomato AI will respond in near real-time. The company claims that its AI is adept at handling complex queries, such as recommendations for specific dietary requirements or cravings. It can provide suggestions for dishes that are both high in protein and low in carbohydrates or help users find the perfect meal for a hangover.

The Zomato AI feature will be rolled out in phases, initially exclusively for Zomato Gold customers. In addition, the company has introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 per order, regardless of the value of the shopping basket.

Zomato has recently reported its first-ever profitable quarter, with a profit of Rs 2 crore in the first quarter of FY24. This positive financial performance is attributed to the significant growth of Hyperpure, Zomato’s B2B platform for kitchen supplies. The company’s operating revenues demonstrated a remarkable 71% growth, reaching 2,416 crore from 1,414 crore in the same quarter last year.

Overall, Zomato AI is set to revolutionize the food discovery process by providing users with personalized recommendations, handling complex queries, and streamlining meal selection. With its latest financial success, Zomato continues to solidify its position as a leader in the foodtech industry.

