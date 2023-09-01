Zomato Introduces AI Chatbot to Help Customers Make Food Choices

Zomato, a popular food delivery platform and restaurant aggregator, has joined the growing trend of incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their services. The company has introduced Zomato AI, a personalized chatbot aimed at helping customers decide what to order. This feature is currently rolling out and is exclusively available for Zomato Gold customers on the latest version of the platform application.

Zomato AI is an intelligent and intuitive foodie companion that utilizes a multiple agent framework. With a variety of prompts for different tasks, this chatbot is equipped to serve customers at any time. Whether you’re craving a specific dish or unsure about what to order, Zomato AI will assist you in making a selection. It can present a widget listing all the restaurants serving your desired dish or suggest popular dishes and restaurants, taking the guesswork out of your meal choice.

One standout feature of Zomato AI is its ability to respond in almost real time to multiple messages from customers. Unlike many other AI products that only allow for one message at a time, Zomato AI aims to provide a seamless and efficient user experience.

In addition, Zomato AI is proficient in handling complex queries. It can answer tough questions such as “What should I eat when I’m hungover?” or “Can I eat something that is high protein and low carb?” This AI chatbot is designed to offer personalized recommendations based on individual preferences and dietary requirements.

Overall, Zomato’s incorporation of AI technology through their Zomato AI chatbot demonstrates their commitment to enhancing customer experience and making the food selection process easier and more enjoyable.

