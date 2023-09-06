Google Releases Monthly Security Patches for Android, Including Zero-Day Bug

Google has recently released its monthly security patches for the Android operating system, which aim to address various vulnerabilities, including a zero-day bug that may have been exploited in the wild. The specific flaw, known as CVE-2023-35674, is classified as high-severity and is a case of privilege escalation that impacts the Android Framework. Google has indicated that there are indications of limited, targeted exploitation of this vulnerability, although it has not provided further details.

Apart from addressing the zero-day bug, the update also tackles three other privilege escalation flaws in the Android Framework. The most severe of these vulnerabilities could allow local escalation of privilege without requiring additional execution privileges or user interaction. Additionally, a critical security vulnerability in the System component has been fixed, which could potentially lead to remote code execution without any interaction from the victim.

Google has fixed a total of 14 flaws in the System module and two shortcomings in the MediaProvider component. The latter will be provided as a Google Play system update. The severity assessment of these vulnerabilities is based on their potential impact on affected devices, assuming that platform and service mitigations are turned off or successfully bypassed.

Keeping up with monthly security patches is crucial for Android users to ensure their devices are protected from potential exploits. It is recommended to regularly update the device’s operating system and install the latest security patches to minimize the risk of vulnerabilities being exploited.

Sources:

– Android Security Bulletin for September 2023