Zenvo Aurora: A Hypercar with Monstrous Power and Alien-Inducing Engine Noise

The newly unveiled Zenvo Aurora hypercar is a true beast on the road. With its quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine built by Mahle and the addition of three electric motors, the fastest version of the Aurora boasts an impressive 1,850 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds. However, what sets this hypercar apart is not just its power or performance, but its engine noise, which has been claimed to make aliens cry. Jens Sverdrup, Zenvo’s Chief Commercial Officer, stated that if an alien were to hear the Aurora’s V12 engines on a racetrack, their hairs would stand up and tears would run from their eyes.

Zenvo’s main goal with the Aurora is to create an emotional experience for the driver. The focus is not on lap times or performance figures but on the joyous noise and the overall experience of driving the hypercar. Sverdrup mentioned that they do not care about how fast the Aurora is at the Nürburgring because it will be fast regardless.

The Zenvo Aurora comes in two different versions: Tur (Touring) and Agil (Agile). The Tur is the more powerful and comfortable version intended for road use. It features a 1,250 horsepower V12 engine named Mjølner, along with an electric motor on the rear axle and two additional motors on the front axle, resulting in a combined output of 1,850 horsepower. On the other hand, the Agil is a track-oriented version that focuses on performance. It ditches the front motors but still boasts 1,450 horsepower and rear-wheel drive, along with active aero and an air brake system. The dry weight of the Agil is 2,866 pounds, while the Tur weighs in at 3,196 pounds, thanks to its exposed carbon-fiber monocoque construction.

Inside the Aurora, the cabin is designed with minimalism in mind. Instead of a large infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are integrated into one of the three digital gauges. The steering wheel features controls for the gauges, along with paddle shifters and a blade of buttons reminiscent of the C8 Corvette. The focus is on providing an immersive and distraction-free driving experience.

Only 100 units of the Zenvo Aurora will be produced, with 50 of each version. The starting price for this exclusive hypercar is $3,926,070, before any customization options.