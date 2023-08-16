Zenvo Unveils New Hypercar, the Aurora

Denmark’s Zenvo has introduced its latest hypercar, the Aurora. The vehicle comes in two versions: the track-focused Agil and the grand touring Tur. The Aurora is the successor to Zenvo’s TS line of hypercars and boasts improved performance through increased power and reduced weight.

Unlike its previous models, Zenvo equipped the Aurora with a new V-12 hybrid powertrain developed in partnership with Mahle. The quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-12 produces an impressive 1,250 hp and can rev up to 9,800 rpm. In the Agil version, the V-12 is paired with a single electric motor, resulting in a combined output of 1,450 hp. The Tur version, on the other hand, features two additional electric motors at the front axle, creating an all-wheel-drive system and increasing the combined output to a remarkable 1,850 hp.

Zenvo focused on integrating the V-12 engine and electric motors to deliver instant acceleration similar to electric vehicles while maintaining the linear power delivery of a naturally aspirated engine. Performance estimates for the Aurora include a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 280 mph for the Tur version, while the Agil version achieves 2.5 seconds and 227 mph.

The Aurora’s chassis, known as the ZM1, is constructed from full carbon fiber. This modular design uses carbon fiber for the passenger cell, front and rear subframes, creating a lightweight and rigid structure. There are energy-absorbing crash structures integrated into the chassis, providing enhanced safety similar to Formula 1 cars. The Agil variant boasts a dry weight of 2,866 pounds, while the Tur weighs 3,197 pounds due to additional drivetrain components.

The suspension features pushrods at the front and double wishbones at the rear, with visible elements incorporated into the design. The Aurora also includes carbon-ceramic brake rotors, center-lock wheels, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Cup 2R tires.

Zenvo plans to produce only 100 units of the Aurora, split equally between the Agil and Tur versions. The company aims to obtain worldwide market certification, ensuring the hypercar’s street-legal status in the U.S. Production is set to begin in 2025 at Zenvo’s headquarters in Præstø, Denmark, with deliveries starting the following year. Pricing details have not been disclosed.