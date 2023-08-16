Zenvo Aurora: The Latest Supercar from Denmark

The Zenvo Aurora has made its debut as the newest supercar from Danish automaker Zenvo. The public got its first look at the vehicle during Monterey Car Week in California. The company is offering two versions of the Aurora: the Tur, which is a grand-touring model, and the Agil, which is more focused on track performance. Each variant has a limited production run of 50 units.

Both the Tur and Agil models of the Zenvo Aurora are powered by a quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine sourced from Mahle Powertrain. This engine alone produces an impressive 1,250 horsepower and can rev up to 9,800 rpm. The rear-wheel-drive Agil model also includes a single electric motor, bringing the total output to 1,450 hp and 1,033 lb-ft of torque. This allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 227 mph.

The all-wheel-drive Tur model, on the other hand, features two additional electric motors that power the front wheels. With a total output of 1,850 hp and 1,254 lb-ft of torque, this model can go from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 280 mph. The additional motors are an optional feature for the Agil.

Both versions of the Zenvo Aurora come equipped with a seven-speed gearbox. The transmission is designed with an electric motor that serves as a starter for the engine and comes into play during reversing. The Agil and Tur also have different gearing and gearchange mapping.

In terms of design, both the Agil and Tur feature a sharp-edged aesthetic. The Agil boasts a large wing, while the Tur has a cleaner, more streamlined shape. Zenvo deliberately chose to leave around 70 percent of the carbon monocoque exposed, showcasing intricate details such as the pushrod front and rear double-wishbone suspension.

While Zenvo did not provide specific details about the Aurora’s interior, photos show a variety of instruments in front of the driver, including a small infotainment screen, a large tachometer, and a combined fuel and battery gauge.

With production set to begin in 2026, the Zenvo Aurora offers exclusive performance and design for discerning supercar enthusiasts.