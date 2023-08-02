Asus Zenfone 10: A Compact Phone That Falls Short

Compact phones have always faced challenges due to their smaller size and limited features, and recent market trends and sales reports confirm this. Even Apple had to discontinue its iPhone mini due to poor sales. However, Asus seems to be defying this reality with their latest release, the Asus Zenfone 10. This pocket-friendly smartphone boasts a 5.9-inch display in a compact body that can be comfortably used with one hand.

The compactness of the Zenfone 10 is touted as its biggest selling point, and it has received praise from tech enthusiasts and reviewers on YouTube. However, as a long-term user of the iPhone 13 mini, I can’t help but feel that the Zenfone 10 doesn’t quite measure up. It seems to try too hard to be something that people aren’t looking for in a phone nowadays, while also failing to appeal to those who genuinely desire a compact flagship phone.

In terms of compactness, the Zenfone 10 is comparable to mainstream flagship phones. It also comes with a higher price tag than Apple, Samsung, and Google’s vanilla flagships from 2023. While the Zenfone 10 looks visually appealing from the back, there are certain drawbacks that make it difficult to recommend.

When comparing the Zenfone 10 to other smartphones, it becomes evident that it falls short in terms of compactness. Samsung’s Galaxy S23, for example, offers a larger 6.1-inch display in a body that is shorter, thinner, and lighter than the Zenfone 10. Similarly, Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are almost as compact as the Zenfone 10. These popular models overshadow the Zenfone 10’s claim to uniqueness.

Apart from its compactness, the Zenfone 10 also faces drawbacks in terms of camera tuning, software support, design, and price. The camera performance is subpar, with oversaturated photos that require editing. The lack of a zoom camera and the removal of autofocus on the ultra-wide lens are questionable choices. Additionally, the software support provided by Asus is limited to two years of Android OS updates, which pales in comparison to competitors offering up to four years of updates.

In conclusion, while the Asus Zenfone 10 may have its appeal as a compact phone, it falls short in various areas when compared to other flagship smartphones in the market. Its lackluster camera performance, limited software support, dated design, and higher price make it a difficult recommendation for potential buyers.