Nintendo Rumored to Include Backwards Compatibility in Next Console

According to Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, Nintendo’s upcoming console, rumored to release next year, should feature backwards compatibility. Zelnick believes that including this feature is essential to honor the “contract with consumers.”

Reports suggest that development kits for the new console have already been sent to key partner studios. However, it is unclear whether the new system will support backwards compatibility for both physical and digital Switch games.

Nintendo’s objective is to transition as many Switch users as possible to the new console. Nevertheless, some third-party publishers have expressed concerns that supporting legacy Switch games might affect the sales of next-gen titles.

Zelnick, in an interview with GameIndustry.Biz, was questioned about the negative impact of backwards compatibility on the sales of new software. While uncertain, Zelnick believes that it is crucial to deliver features that consumers want and optimize their experience. In his opinion, not fulfilling these expectations would breach the contract with consumers. Although lacking backward compatibility might generate short-term revenue, Zelnick questions whether it is worthwhile.

Unlike the Switch, which is not backwards compatible with previous generation systems, both the PlayStation and Xbox consoles of the current generation can play almost all games from the previous generation. Microsoft previously emphasized backwards compatibility, but it discontinued adding new titles to the program in November 2021. Consequently, the Xbox Series X|S is only compatible with 30% of Xbox 360 titles and 6% of original Xbox titles.

Overall, if the rumors are true, incorporating backwards compatibility in the next Nintendo console could be a significant selling point for fans of the previous generation’s games. However, the decision ultimately falls on Nintendo as they strive to strike a balance between consumer demands and technical advancements.