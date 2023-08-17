2023: A Year of Outstanding Games

2023 is shaping up to be an incredible year for gaming. The Nintendo Life team believes it may go down as one of the best years in gaming history, alongside the likes of 1998 and 2007.

For Switch owners, one of the standout events of the year was the long-awaited release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May. This highly anticipated game has received critical acclaim and would have been a strong contender for Game of the Year if it had launched as originally intended in 2022.

However, as we approach the Fall months, Tears of the Kingdom’s chances of being the unanimous Game of the Year are looking less certain. The competition from games on other platforms has been outstanding. Games like Resident Evil 4, Dead Space, Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV, and Hogwarts Legacy have impressed gamers and critics alike.

Looking ahead, there are even more highly anticipated titles set to release. Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Sea of Stars, Alan Wake II, Mortal Kombat 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III are just a few of the upcoming games that fans are eagerly waiting for.

While Tears of the Kingdom is a strong contender, it would be premature to declare it the Game of the Year just yet. The industry thrives on competition, and it is exciting to see so many quality games launching in 2023.

Among the potential game-changers, Baldur’s Gate III and Metroid Prime Remastered stand out with their high Metacritic scores. However, Starfield from Bethesda is also generating a lot of interest, despite concerns about technical issues.

Ultimately, the outcome of the Game of the Year will depend on how these games perform and resonate with players. Regardless of the result, seeing the gaming industry thriving once again is a cause for celebration.

So, what’s your Game of the Year? Which upcoming title do you think could challenge your current standings? Let us know in the comments below.