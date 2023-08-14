The Limits of Building in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

On TikTok, thousands of videos have been shared by players of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, showcasing the intricate machines they have built in the game since its release in May. These videos exhibit terrifying war machines and mind-blowing contraptions capable of mining rocks. Many people believed that this marked the arrival of the “industrial revolution” in the kingdom of Hyrule, thanks to the design flexibility offered by Nintendo’s systems.

However, despite the excitement, the anticipated revolution never truly materialized. Tears of the Kingdom, while affording players unprecedented freedom and ingenuity, does have its limits. These limitations reveal a lot about the priorities of the game developers.

In Tears of the Kingdom, the protagonist, Link, possesses new abilities that allow him to manipulate and combine objects to create larger structures. This change from the previous game, Breath of the Wild, opens up a multitude of sandbox possibilities. Some players have utilized these powers to construct complex machines inspired by the likes of Henry Ford and Rube Goldberg. Groups like the Hyrule Engineering Club have even formed to explore the full extent of these abilities.

As someone with limited building skills in the game, I am astounded by the accomplishments of these builders. They have created remarkable creations such as a 1-bit calculator and jets that can traverse the vast land of Hyrule in minutes. However, even these expert builders eventually encounter the game’s boundaries. Certain restrictions, such as the limited turning capabilities of objects and the maximum number of components for robots, make it challenging to realize ambitious blueprints.

Moreover, some builds push the hardware limits of the game console itself. MiztrSage, a member of the Hyrule Engineering community, explained that the Nintendo Switch’s memory constraints automatically trigger a “Blood Moon” event to remove excessive objects that strain the system.

By comparison, sandbox games like Minecraft offer greater freedom and fewer restrictions. Players can recreate entire cities or even the entire Breath of the Wild game within Minecraft. The game’s technical features also enable players to build calculators, run games like Pokémon: Red, and create automated industrial-scale farms.

When asked whether Tears of the Kingdom could ever reach such complexity, MiztrSage expressed doubt due to the current limitations of the game.

The developers, however, have deliberately prioritized simplicity and accessibility in Tears of the Kingdom. They aimed to provide players with more options and freedom while maintaining a straightforward building system to ensure anyone can pick up and play the game with ease. This decision was made after experimentation and the realization that excessive complexity could be overwhelming for players.

While Tears of the Kingdom may not offer the same level of building freedom as Minecraft, it still provides enjoyment for players like myself, who appreciate the complexity of even simple structures such as bridges. In the end, perhaps Hyrule never needed an industrial revolution, as the game’s loose boundaries allow for the marvels of its own unique world.