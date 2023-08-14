Nintendo’s Limited-Edition Legend of Zelda Pro Controller Now Available

Nintendo’s Pro Controller for the Switch has been a popular choice for gamers seeking a more traditional gaming experience. Now, there’s a limited-edition version of the Pro Controller available for purchase. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller can be yours for only $64.67, but act fast as supplies are limited.

This special edition Pro Controller, which is imported from Amazon Japan, is a sought-after item. Normally priced at $75, it has often sold out quickly whenever it has been in stock. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller not only boasts a unique design featuring Hylian artwork inspired by the hit Nintendo game, but it also offers motion controls, HD rumble, and other features. Additionally, it provides a comfortable and ergonomic grip.

One of the standout features of the Pro Controller is its impressive battery life, capable of lasting up to 40 hours. With a durable D-pad and sturdy face buttons, this controller is built to withstand intense gaming sessions. It can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth or with a wired USB-C connection.

For fans who would like to complete their Zelda-themed collection, a matching Nintendo Switch OLED console is available for $320. Additionally, the official collector’s edition guide can be purchased for $27, discounted from its original price of $45.

