Nintendo Patents 32 In-game Technologies for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo has recently filed patents for 32 in-game technologies between the months of July and August. The majority of these patents are related to their popular game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These patents cover various abilities of the game’s protagonist, Link, such as ‘Fuse’, ‘Ultrahand’, and ‘Recall’. They also include specific abilities like Riju’s remote lightning attack.

While it is business as usual for Nintendo to file patents, some of these patents have been deemed “aggressive” or “too general” by experts. For example, Nintendo has even registered basic ideas like the game’s loading sequences, where the player can use fast travel to send Link to another location and the starting point map changes to a map of the destination. The aim of this patent is to enhance the game presentation during waiting periods.

Another interesting patent mentioned is the calculation of speed when Link is on top of a “dynamic” object or vehicle in the game. This patent describes how the movement of dynamic objects in the virtual space is controlled by physics calculations, while the movement of the player’s character is controlled by user input. When the character comes in contact with a dynamic object in a downward direction, the movement of the dynamic object is added to the movement of the character.

While these patents provide insights into the game mechanics, some fans are concerned that Nintendo’s aggressive patenting approach could stifle innovation and prevent other developers from exploring similar ideas. It is important to note that these patents primarily focus on existing gameplay and mechanics in Tears of the Kingdom and do not necessarily indicate the introduction of new content in the game.

In March of this year, Nintendo had previously filed a patent for the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. What are your thoughts on Nintendo’s patenting spree?