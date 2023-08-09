Nintendo Files Patents for In-Game Technologies for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo has recently filed patents for 32 in-game technologies, with the majority of them related to their highly acclaimed game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These patents cover various abilities and features within the game, such as Link’s abilities like ‘Fuse’, ‘Ultrahand’, and ‘Recall’, as well as specific abilities like Riju’s remote lightning attack.

While this is a regular practice for Nintendo, some of these patents have raised concerns among fans who fear it may limit innovation by blocking other developers. Some of the patents are considered “aggressive” or “too general”. For example, Nintendo has patented basic ideas like the game’s loading sequences, where the player can use fast travel to send Link to another location and the starting point map changes to a map of the destination. This patent aims to enrich the game presentation during loading screens.

Another notable patent is related to calculating the speed when the game’s protagonist, Link, is on top of a dynamic object or vehicle. This patent describes how the movement of dynamic objects in the virtual space is controlled by physics calculations, and when the player’s character comes in contact with a dynamic object from above, the movement of the object is added to the character’s movement.

It is important to note that these patents primarily focus on existing gameplay and mechanics in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and do not necessarily indicate new content or updates for the game in the future.

Fans and industry observers continue to monitor Nintendo’s patent filings while expressing their thoughts and concerns about the potential impact on innovation.