The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Boosts Japan’s GDP

Preliminary figures released by the Japanese Cabinet Officer indicate that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may have played a role in boosting Japan’s GDP. Nintendo’s highly-anticipated first-party title was launched in May 2023 and broke sales records worldwide. These impressive sales numbers seem to be reflected in Japan’s semi-durable goods sector, which includes clothing, entertainment, and video games.

According to the report, which covers the period from April 2023 to June 2023, spending in the semi-durable goods sector has seen a 2.8% increase compared to the previous quarter, despite a 0.5% drop in private consumption. The Cabinet Office attributes this increase to video games in particular.

As of June 30th, Tears of the Kingdom has sold a staggering 18.51 million units worldwide. Within the first three days of its release, it sold 10 million units, making it the fastest-selling Zelda game and the fastest-selling Nintendo game in North America.

While Tears of the Kingdom was not specifically singled out in the report, it has been a strong year for video games in Japan overall. Other games like Pikmin 4, Street Fighter 6, and Final Fantasy XVI have also seen considerable success on various gaming consoles.

Tears of the Kingdom continues to dominate the gaming market in Japan, and it will be interesting to see if this trend continues in the next financial quarter.

