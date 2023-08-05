CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Nintendo Distributing Golden Apple Item for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Switch News Channel

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
Nintendo has resumed its practice of distributing in-game items through the Switch News channel with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Similar to what was done with Breath of the Wild, players can receive various items by starting the game from within specific articles on the Switch News channel.

However, it is important to note that the availability of items may vary depending on the progress in gameplay or the location where the data is reopened. In some cases, players may not be able to receive the items.

The fifth distribution is currently live on the Switch News channel and offers players a Golden Apple. Although the news post itself focuses on the in-game Camera and its functionalities, Nintendo has included the distribution of a Golden Apple. The reason for this combination is unclear, but players are grateful for the chance to obtain this valuable item.

Please note that this article has been rewritten and reformatted.

