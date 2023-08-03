Tokyo: Nintendo Switch Sales Exceed 3.91 Million Units in Q2

Japan’s Nintendo announced on Thursday that it sold 3.91 million units of its Switch console in the April-June quarter, surpassing sales from the same period last year. This increase in sales can be attributed to the tremendous success of its latest game “Zelda.” Additionally, investor confidence has been bolstered by the success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which currently leads the global box office rankings.

Nintendo also reported that its game “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” sold 18.51 million units during the first quarter and received universal acclaim with a score of 96 out of 100 on Metacritic.

While the market is eagerly anticipating a potential successor to the Switch console, Nintendo believes that they will continue to maximize its sales potential throughout the fiscal year. Serkan Toto, founder of Kantan Games consultancy, suggests that Nintendo will likely generate excitement for new hardware sometime next year.

Nintendo maintained its full-year forecast of selling 15 million units of the console. In the previous financial year, it sold 17.97 million units. If the sales target is achieved, this will further highlight Nintendo’s success in expanding the appeal of its hardware and merging its console and handheld businesses into a single device.

Unlike previous periods with limited game releases, Nintendo currently has a strong lineup of upcoming titles, including “Detective Pikachu Returns” and “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” which are set to be released later this year.

Since the launch of the Switch console in major markets in March 2017, Nintendo’s shares have yielded a three-fold return, outperforming the Nikkei index.