Nintendo Reports Strong Q1 Earnings Fueled by The Legend of Zelda and Mario Movie

Nintendo has experienced a highly profitable first quarter, thanks to the successful release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the Super Mario Bros. Movie. In its latest earnings release, the Japanese gaming giant revealed significant increases in both sales and profits. Net sales reached ¥461.3 billion (approximately $3.2 billion), marking a 50 percent surge compared to the previous year. Operating profit also rose by 82.4 percent to ¥185.4 billion (around $1.3 billion). This first-quarter profit is Nintendo’s highest ever, surpassing the record set in 2020 after the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons amidst the pandemic.

The positive impact of Zelda and the Mario movie was evident in various aspects. Tears of the Kingdom sold an impressive 18.51 million units during the first quarter, positioning it as the ninth best-selling game for Nintendo’s console. Additionally, the Mario movie contributed to a staggering 190.1 percent increase in Nintendo’s “mobile and IP related income” compared to the previous year. The film’s global box office earnings of over $1 billion were instrumental in boosting sales of existing Mario games.

Although Switch console sales remained higher than the same quarter last year, with 3.91 million units sold, it is widely speculated that the hardware is approaching the end of its life cycle. Furthermore, Nintendo’s release calendar for the remainder of the year appears relatively light. This raises the question of when Nintendo will announce a successor to the Switch. Recent reports suggest that a new console is planned for the second half of 2024, and some of Nintendo’s software partners have already received development hardware for this upcoming device.