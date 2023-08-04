Developer Works on Emulator for Forgotten Gaming Console

An enterprising developer is currently working on reviving a lost piece of gaming history. The developer, known as Tuxality on YouTube, has posted a video showcasing early progress on an emulator for the Zeebo gaming console. The Zeebo was a lesser-known rival to the Wii, Xbox 360, and PS3, and was only launched in two countries.

The Zeebo gaming console, backed by Qualcomm, was released in 2009 with the aim of targeting markets like Brazil and Mexico, where popular gaming consoles were too expensive for most people. Priced at around $170 in US dollars, the system featured built-in cellular 3G functionality and supported approximately 40 games. Prominent companies such as Activision, Capcom, EA, Disney Interactive Studios, and id Software developed games for the Zeebo.

Differentiating itself from its competitors, the Zeebo became known as the first console to exclusively use digital downloads as opposed to traditional discs and cartridges. This unique approach positioned the Zeebo as a precursor to homebound mobile-game consoles like the now-defunct Ouya. However, the company’s strategy did not go as planned, and by 2011, they announced the end of operations in their two markets. Attempts to expand into China and Russia, as well as the development of an Android-based system, never materialized. The company soon disappeared, and their website now serves as an advertisement landing page.

In the video shared by Tuxality, early progress is shown in loading the Zeebo’s operating system and playing Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 3D. The emulation currently exhibits graphical hiccups, which is typical for early builds of emulators. Nevertheless, the fact that a skilled software engineer is working on this personal project is encouraging for video game preservationists. Even though the Zeebo may be an obscure and short-lived console, it played a significant role in the history of gaming hardware. Preserving its library is essential for the preservation of gaming history.