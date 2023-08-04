Developer Working on Emulator to Revive Forgotten Zeebo Gaming Console

An enterprising developer is working on reviving a lost piece of gaming history. The Zeebo gaming console, launched in 2009, was an obscure rival to the Wii, Xbox 360, and PS3 that only launched in two countries. The Qualcomm-backed system aimed to target markets like Brazil and Mexico, where imports of its better-known rivals were too expensive for most people.

The Zeebo console offered cellular 3G functionality and supported around 40 games. Major companies such as Activision, Capcom, EA, Disney Interactive Studios, and id Software developed software for the system. It gained recognition as the first console to exclusively use digital downloads, similar to homebound mobile-game consoles like the Ouya.

However, the Zeebo’s strategy did not go as planned, and by 2011, the company announced the end of its operations in its two markets. Despite teasing future launches in China and Russia and an upcoming Android-based system on its website, nothing ever came to fruition for the company.

Currently, a developer known as Tuxality is working on an emulator for the Zeebo gaming console. In a video posted on YouTube, Tuxality demonstrates early progress in loading the Zeebo’s operating system and playing Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 3D. Although there are some graphical hiccups in the emulation, the dedication of a talented software engineer to preserving the history of the Zeebo console is good news for video game preservationists.

Even though the Zeebo had a short-lived legacy, it played a role in the history of gaming hardware. Preserving its library of games is essential, as it adds to the overall narrative and evolution of gaming. The emulation project by Tuxality ensures that the Zeebo’s history will not be completely erased.