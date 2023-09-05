Zebronics Launches Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Support

Zebronics, a leading technology company, has introduced the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 soundbar in India. This 2.1-channel soundbar system offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and claims to provide a total sound output of 150W RMS. The system includes a sub-woofer with a 5-inch driver that can deliver up to 90W RMS output. One of the key features of the soundbar is its Dolby Atmos support, which promises a more immersive experience while watching TV. The Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 9,899 on Amazon India and Flipkart. Buyers can also avail of an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on select bank cards.

The Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 features a sleek design with a glossy finish and can be wall-mounted. It is equipped with dual drivers measuring 5.5×8.5cm in size and offers various connectivity options, including HDMI (eARC), 3.5mm AUX line input, optical IN, USB, and Bluetooth v5.3 for wireless music streaming. The soundbar comes with a fully functional remote control with dedicated volume control for the speakers. Additionally, it has an LED display that shows the operating mode and speaker controls.

The Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 measures 45.6 x 25.1 x 101.1 cm and weighs 6.85 kilograms. It is available in a sleek Black color option. With its powerful sound output and Dolby Atmos support, the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 aims to provide an enhanced audio experience for users. Whether watching movies or listening to music, this soundbar offers immersive sound quality and multiple connectivity options.

